Needham Initiates Coverage of Generac Holdings (GNRC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.05% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Generac Holdings is $221.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $179.78 to a high of $338.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.05% from its latest reported closing price of $192.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Generac Holdings is 5,127MM, an increase of 16.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Generac Holdings. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNRC is 0.25%, an increase of 17.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.03% to 68,441K shares. The put/call ratio of GNRC is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,992K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,415K shares , representing an increase of 29.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 87.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,892K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 1.30% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,819K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 2.02% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,813K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 99.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 5,143.07% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,805K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,616K shares , representing an increase of 10.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 21.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.