Needham Initiates Coverage of Foot Locker (WBAG:FOOT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Needham initiated coverage of Foot Locker (WBAG:FOOT) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 613 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foot Locker. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOOT is 0.10%, an increase of 6.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 114,344K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 13,656K shares representing 14.40% ownership of the company.

Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. holds 10,056K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,469K shares , representing a decrease of 14.05%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,316K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,553K shares , representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOOT by 13.06% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,354K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,563K shares , representing an increase of 18.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOOT by 16.30% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,298K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares , representing an increase of 97.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOOT by 2,001.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.