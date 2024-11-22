Needham Initiates Coverage of Foot Locker (LSE:0IQK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Needham initiated coverage of Foot Locker (LSE:0IQK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.77% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Foot Locker is 27.61 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 16.60 GBX to a high of 38.57 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 21.77% from its latest reported closing price of 22.67 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Foot Locker is 8,668MM, an increase of 6.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 613 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foot Locker. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IQK is 0.10%, an increase of 7.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 114,345K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 13,656K shares representing 14.40% ownership of the company.

Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. holds 10,056K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,469K shares , representing a decrease of 14.05%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,316K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,553K shares , representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IQK by 13.06% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,354K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,563K shares , representing an increase of 18.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IQK by 16.30% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,298K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares , representing an increase of 97.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IQK by 2,001.77% over the last quarter.

