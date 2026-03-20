Needham Initiates Coverage of Fluence Energy (FLNC) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2026, Needham initiated coverage of Fluence Energy (NasdaqGS:FLNC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.63% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Fluence Energy is $19.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 25.63% from its latest reported closing price of $15.14 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Fluence Energy is 3,880MM, an increase of 52.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.61, an increase of 2,769.39% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluence Energy. This is an decrease of 104 owner(s) or 24.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLNC is 0.07%, an increase of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 125,910K shares. The put/call ratio of FLNC is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siemens Pension Trust E V holds 31,761K shares representing 23.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,761K shares , representing an increase of 62.97%.

Siemens holds 19,738K shares representing 14.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,738K shares , representing a decrease of 101.33%.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,992K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares , representing an increase of 74.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNC by 403.33% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,046K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing an increase of 98.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNC by 10,208.65% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 3,035K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares , representing an increase of 34.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNC by 164.13% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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