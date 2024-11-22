Needham Initiates Coverage of Deckers Outdoor (DECK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Needham initiated coverage of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.82% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Deckers Outdoor is $194.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $167.66 to a high of $243.60. The average price target represents an increase of 6.82% from its latest reported closing price of $181.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Deckers Outdoor is 4,445MM, a decrease of 4.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,674 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deckers Outdoor. This is an decrease of 75 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DECK is 0.27%, an increase of 171.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 441.28% to 149,393K shares. The put/call ratio of DECK is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 16,882K shares representing 11.11% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,060K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares , representing an increase of 83.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 51.53% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,898K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares , representing an increase of 81.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 92.88% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,684K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares , representing an increase of 83.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 82.79% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 1,546K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares , representing an increase of 81.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 53.23% over the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, doing business as Deckers Brands, is a footwear designer and distributor based in Goleta, California, United States. It was founded in 1973 by University of California, Santa Barbara alumni Doug Otto and Karl F. Lopker.

