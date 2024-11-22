Needham Initiates Coverage of Crocs (CROX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Needham initiated coverage of Crocs (NasdaqGS:CROX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.58% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Crocs is $142.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.58% from its latest reported closing price of $101.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crocs is 4,407MM, an increase of 8.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,067 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crocs. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CROX is 0.25%, an increase of 5.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 65,256K shares. The put/call ratio of CROX is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 5,260K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company.

WIT Partners Advisory Pte. holds 2,852K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,888K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,886K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 4.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,820K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,460K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares , representing an increase of 25.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 23.81% over the last quarter.

Crocs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contain Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

