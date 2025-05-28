Needham Initiates Coverage of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt () (CNTA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:CNTA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 153.60% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt () is $32.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 153.60% from its latest reported closing price of $12.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt () is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 12.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNTA is 0.88%, an increase of 51.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 128,950K shares. The put/call ratio of CNTA is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Medicxi Ventures Management holds 19,963K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Index Venture Life Associates VI holds 9,962K shares. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 9,682K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 6,954K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,119K shares , representing an increase of 26.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTA by 23.53% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,922K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,909K shares , representing an increase of 17.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNTA by 62.56% over the last quarter.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc aims to bring impactful new medicines to patients by combining the strengths of an asset-centric model with the benefits of scale and diversification typical of larger R&D organizations. The asset-centric model refers to a highly specialized, singular-focused company that is led by a team of well-recognized subject matter experts. Centessa wholly owns ten of these asset-centric companies. The companies’ programs range from discovery-stage to late-stage development and include diverse therapeutic areas such as oncology, hematology, immunology/inflammation, neuroscience, hepatology, pulmonology and nephrology. Centessa’s asset-centric companies are overseen by the Centessa management team, which sets overall strategy and direction, provides leadership and expertise, and manages resource allocation and shared infrastructure.

