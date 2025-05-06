Needham Initiates Coverage of Broadridge Financial Solutions (LSE:0HPW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Broadridge Financial Solutions (LSE:0HPW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.63% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Broadridge Financial Solutions is 240.90 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 219.99 GBX to a high of 269.24 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3.63% from its latest reported closing price of 232.47 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Broadridge Financial Solutions is 7,002MM, an increase of 3.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,806 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadridge Financial Solutions. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HPW is 0.26%, an increase of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 124,124K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,653K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,708K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HPW by 2.08% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,560K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,374K shares , representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HPW by 57.90% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,181K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,237K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HPW by 61.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,165K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HPW by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,037K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HPW by 46.34% over the last quarter.

