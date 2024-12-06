Needham Initiates Coverage of Boston Beer (SAM) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Needham initiated coverage of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.00% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Boston Beer is $309.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $232.30 to a high of $408.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.00% from its latest reported closing price of $316.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Beer is 2,282MM, an increase of 13.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 743 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Beer. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAM is 0.12%, an increase of 17.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 8,413K shares. The put/call ratio of SAM is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 674K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares , representing a decrease of 30.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 30.65% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 352K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares , representing an increase of 68.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 5.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 276K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares , representing an increase of 18.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 9.38% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 276K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 16.09% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 217K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares , representing an increase of 19.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 7.86% over the last quarter.

Boston Beer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Boston Beer Company is an American brewery founded in 1984. Their first brand of beer was named Samuel Adams after Founding Father Samuel Adams, an American revolutionary patriot. Since its founding, Boston Beer has started several other brands, and in 2019 completed a merger with Dogfish Head Brewery. The Boston Beer Company is the fourth largest brewer in the United States with products available throughout the United States and internationally.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.