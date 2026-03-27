Needham Initiates Coverage of BioAge Labs (BIOA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, Needham initiated coverage of BioAge Labs (NasdaqGS:BIOA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 174.11% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for BioAge Labs is $44.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 174.11% from its latest reported closing price of $16.15 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for BioAge Labs is 3MM, a decrease of 67.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioAge Labs. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 27.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIOA is 0.20%, an increase of 191.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.03% to 21,541K shares. The put/call ratio of BIOA is 2.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 3,233K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 2,294K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 1,598K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,050K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company.

Orbimed Advisors holds 791K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.