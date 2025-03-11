Needham Initiates Coverage of Backblaze (BLZE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Backblaze (NasdaqGM:BLZE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 152.27% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Backblaze is $12.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.70. The average price target represents an increase of 152.27% from its latest reported closing price of $4.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Backblaze is 133MM, an increase of 4.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Backblaze. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 7.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLZE is 0.09%, an increase of 81.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.12% to 27,362K shares. The put/call ratio of BLZE is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 2,783K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares , representing an increase of 96.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 2,518.74% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 1,800K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company.

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 1,220K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587K shares , representing a decrease of 30.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 51.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,194K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares , representing an increase of 20.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 16.74% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 1,160K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares , representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 5.36% over the last quarter.

