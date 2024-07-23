Needham Initiates Coverage of Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, Needham initiated coverage of Axsome Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:AXSM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.93% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Axsome Therapeutics is $127.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 47.93% from its latest reported closing price of $86.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Axsome Therapeutics is 400MM, an increase of 59.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axsome Therapeutics. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXSM is 0.38%, an increase of 14.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.87% to 42,104K shares. The put/call ratio of AXSM is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 4,493K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,490K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 2,360K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 1,305K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing an increase of 23.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 12.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,195K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,144K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Axsome Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for which there are limited treatment options. For the many people facing unsatisfactory treatments for CNS disorders, Axsome accelerates the invention and adoption of life-changing medicines. Axsome's core CNS product candidate portfolio includes five clinical-stage candidates, AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14. AXS-05 is being developed for major depressive disorder (MDD), Alzheimer's disease (AD) agitation, and as a treatment for smoking cessation. AXS-07 is being developed for the acute treatment of migraine. AXS-12 is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. AXS-14 is being developed for fibromyalgia. AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14 are investigational drug products not approved by the FDA.

