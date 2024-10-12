Needham Initiates Coverage of Axos Financial (AX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2024, Needham initiated coverage of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.04% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Axos Financial is $82.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.04% from its latest reported closing price of $64.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Axos Financial is 1,042MM, a decrease of 1.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 683 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axos Financial. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AX is 0.24%, an increase of 13.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 55,361K shares. The put/call ratio of AX is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,279K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,415K shares , representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AX by 5.44% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,550K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares , representing an increase of 20.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AX by 29.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,538K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,654K shares , representing a decrease of 7.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AX by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 1,500K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,382K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AX by 12.62% over the last quarter.

Axos Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axos Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With approximately $14.4 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol 'AX' and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index.

