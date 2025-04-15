Needham Initiates Coverage of Aurora Innovation (AUR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Aurora Innovation (NasdaqGS:AUR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.66% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aurora Innovation is $9.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 54.66% from its latest reported closing price of $6.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aurora Innovation is 93MM, an increase of 4,558.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 533 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurora Innovation. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 12.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUR is 0.46%, an increase of 37.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.48% to 1,549,851K shares. The put/call ratio of AUR is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Uber Technologies holds 325,973K shares representing 23.45% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 221,022K shares representing 15.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226,586K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 6.19% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 133,974K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134,846K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 81,005K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,905K shares , representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 4.25% over the last quarter.

Toyota Motor holds 47,348K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company.

Aurora Innovation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aurora Innovation, Inc., doing business as Aurora, is an American self-driving vehicle technology company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and in Mountain View, California. Aurora is known for developing the Aurora Driver, a computer system that can be integrated into cars for autonomous driving.

