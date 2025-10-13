Needham Initiates Coverage of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NasdaqGM:ATAI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.71% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atai Life Sciences N.V. is $11.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 125.71% from its latest reported closing price of $5.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atai Life Sciences N.V. is 31MM, an increase of 1,230.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atai Life Sciences N.V.. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 8.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATAI is 0.12%, an increase of 36.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.83% to 32,133K shares. The put/call ratio of ATAI is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 7,700K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,535K shares , representing an increase of 28.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAI by 110.94% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 5,435K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company.

Pale Fire Capital SE holds 2,640K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,593K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAI by 41.61% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 1,580K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Millennium Management holds 1,188K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares , representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAI by 52.84% over the last quarter.

