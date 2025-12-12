Stocks
Needham Initiates Coverage of Astrana Health (ASTH) with Buy Recommendation

December 12, 2025 — 07:02 am EST

December 12, 2025

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Astrana Health (NasdaqCM:ASTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.79% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Astrana Health is $41.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 82.79% from its latest reported closing price of $22.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Astrana Health is 2,268MM, a decrease of 21.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astrana Health. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 5.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASTH is 0.10%, an increase of 2.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.41% to 33,758K shares. ASTH / Astrana Health, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ASTH is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,475K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,568K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 23.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,492K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

325 Capital holds 1,194K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares , representing an increase of 25.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 18.09% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,096K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 26.59% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,016K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares , representing a decrease of 13.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 28.38% over the last quarter.

