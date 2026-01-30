Needham Initiates Coverage of Amprius Technologies, Inc. - Equity Warrant (AMPX.WS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 29, 2026, Needham initiated coverage of Amprius Technologies, Inc. - Equity Warrant (NYSE:AMPX.WS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.78% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Amprius Technologies, Inc. - Equity Warrant is $5.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.53 to a high of $7.19. The average price target represents an increase of 9.78% from its latest reported closing price of $5.46 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amprius Technologies, Inc. - Equity Warrant. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 69.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPX.WS is 0.02%, an increase of 298.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 86.71% to 8,248K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMR Partners LLP holds 4,312K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,946K shares , representing an increase of 31.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPX.WS by 534.61% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 960K shares.

Caption Management holds 683K shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 564K shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 280K shares.

