Needham Initiates Coverage of Amplitude (AMPL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Amplitude (NasdaqCM:AMPL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.25% Downside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amplitude is $12.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.25% from its latest reported closing price of $12.59 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amplitude is 485MM, an increase of 61.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amplitude. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPL is 0.16%, an increase of 9.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 77,484K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPL is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,996K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,226K shares , representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPL by 31.58% over the last quarter.

FSCSX - Software and IT Services Portfolio holds 8,389K shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,055K shares , representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPL by 12.26% over the last quarter.

Battery Management holds 7,451K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 3,912K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,711K shares , representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPL by 33.87% over the last quarter.

Sunriver Management holds 3,773K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,035K shares , representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPL by 42.30% over the last quarter.

Amplitude Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amplitude Inc. is an American public company focused on analytics products including Amplitude Analytics, Amplitude Recommend, and Amplitude Experiment which it refers to as a Digital Optimization System for businesses.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.