Needham Initiates Coverage of Altria Group (MO) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.08% Downside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Altria Group is $59.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.08% from its latest reported closing price of $59.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Altria Group is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altria Group. This is an increase of 140 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MO is 0.34%, an increase of 30.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.24% to 1,262,918K shares. The put/call ratio of MO is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 65,198K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,535K shares , representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MO by 27.72% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 63,289K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,805K shares , representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 2.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,045K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,059K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 0.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,877K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,688K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 0.50% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 44,921K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,634K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Altria Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altria Group, Inc. (previously known as Philip Morris Companies, Inc.) is an American corporation and one of the largest producers and marketers of tobacco, cigarettes and related products. It operates worldwide. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

