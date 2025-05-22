Needham Initiates Coverage of Altria Group (LSE:0R31) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Altria Group (LSE:0R31) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.37% Downside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Altria Group is 57.23 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 45.81 GBX to a high of 75.58 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.37% from its latest reported closing price of 59.85 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Altria Group is 21,677MM, an increase of 7.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altria Group. This is an increase of 147 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R31 is 0.34%, an increase of 28.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 1,262,832K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 65,198K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,535K shares , representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R31 by 27.72% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 63,289K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,805K shares , representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R31 by 2.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,045K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,059K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R31 by 0.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,877K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,688K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R31 by 0.50% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 44,921K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,634K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R31 by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.