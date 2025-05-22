Needham Initiates Coverage of Altria Group (BMV:MO) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of Altria Group (BMV:MO) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altria Group. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MO is 0.39%, an increase of 8.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 1,390,185K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 65,198K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,535K shares , representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MO by 27.72% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 63,289K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,805K shares , representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 2.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,045K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,059K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 0.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,877K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,688K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 0.50% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 44,921K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,634K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 3.73% over the last quarter.

