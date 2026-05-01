Needham Initiates Coverage of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2026, Needham initiated coverage of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NasdaqGS:AOSL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.63% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is $24.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 43.63% from its latest reported closing price of $43.43 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is 855MM, an increase of 24.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 201 owner(s) or 53.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOSL is 0.09%, an increase of 16.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.10% to 19,849K shares. The put/call ratio of AOSL is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 689K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares , representing a decrease of 14.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 37.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 611K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 31.05% over the last quarter.

Weber Capital Management holds 542K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 17.26% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 474K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares , representing an increase of 9.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 20.08% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 447K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares , representing an increase of 17.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 13.82% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.