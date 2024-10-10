Needham Initiates Coverage of Align Technology (WBAG:ALGN) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, Needham initiated coverage of Align Technology (WBAG:ALGN) with a Hold recommendation.

There are 1,584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Align Technology. This is an decrease of 58 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGN is 0.22%, an increase of 14.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.93% to 77,578K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,266K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 29.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,797K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 30.23% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,768K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares , representing an increase of 42.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 81.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,729K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,720K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 63.33% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,532K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 26.34% over the last quarter.

