Needham Initiates Coverage of Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Needham initiated coverage of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.44% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Abercrombie & Fitch is $126.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $104.35 to a high of $156.45. The average price target represents an increase of 40.44% from its latest reported closing price of $89.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Abercrombie & Fitch is 4,908MM, a decrease of 6.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.48, an increase of 48.47% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abercrombie & Fitch. This is an decrease of 326 owner(s) or 38.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANF is 0.15%, an increase of 2.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.45% to 47,002K shares. The put/call ratio of ANF is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,504K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,605K shares , representing an increase of 35.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 87.82% over the last quarter.

Bbfit Investments Pte holds 1,633K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 1,362K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares , representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 68.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,140K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 41.02% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,131K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing an increase of 94.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 1,773.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.