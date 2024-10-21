Needham Downgrades Zuora (LSE:0XL5)

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Needham downgraded their outlook for Zuora (LSE:0XL5) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zuora. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XL5 is 0.58%, an increase of 14.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.41% to 133,379K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,555K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,140K shares , representing a decrease of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XL5 by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Scalar Gauge Management holds 5,091K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,759K shares , representing an increase of 26.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XL5 by 11.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,343K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,995K shares , representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XL5 by 15.12% over the last quarter.

Solel Partners holds 4,058K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,575K shares , representing an increase of 11.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XL5 by 21.53% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 3,463K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,511K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XL5 by 8.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.