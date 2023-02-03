Needham Downgrades Varonis Systems (VRNS)

On February 2, 2023, Needham downgraded their outlook for Varonis Systems from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.69% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Varonis Systems is $29.41. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 7.69% from its latest reported closing price of $27.31.

The projected annual revenue for Varonis Systems is $537MM, an increase of 17.36%. The projected annual EPS is $0.27.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,113,447 shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,167,252 shares, representing a decrease of 28.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 89.68% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,277,919 shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,236,962 shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 2.78% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,956,285 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,715,487 shares, representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 0.98% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 3,616,161 shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,414,108 shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 0.59% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,485,080 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,470,989 shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varonis Systems. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VRNS is 0.3068%, a decrease of 5.1771%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 124,148K shares.

Varonis Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, technology, media and entertainment and education sectors.

