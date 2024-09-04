Needham Downgrades ResMed (WBAG:RMD)

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Needham downgraded their outlook for ResMed (WBAG:RMD) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,389 funds or institutions reporting positions in ResMed. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 3.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMD is 0.20%, an increase of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.50% to 91,697K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,773K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,813K shares , representing an increase of 33.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 84.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,650K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,630K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 5.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,770K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,707K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 6.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,478K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,423K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 51.33% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,147K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,196K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.