Needham Downgrades ResMed (LSE:0KW4)

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Needham downgraded their outlook for ResMed (LSE:0KW4) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.63% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for ResMed is 230.35 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 200.05 GBX to a high of 261.00 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 2.63% from its latest reported closing price of 224.45 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for ResMed is 4,828MM, an increase of 3.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,389 funds or institutions reporting positions in ResMed. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 3.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KW4 is 0.20%, an increase of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.42% to 91,697K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,773K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,813K shares , representing an increase of 33.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KW4 by 84.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,650K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,630K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KW4 by 5.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,770K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,707K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KW4 by 6.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,478K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,423K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KW4 by 51.33% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,147K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,196K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KW4 by 1.74% over the last quarter.

