Needham Downgrades Pliant Therapeutics (MUN:9PT)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2025, Needham downgraded their outlook for Pliant Therapeutics (MUN:9PT) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pliant Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9PT is 0.27%, an increase of 51.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 70,975K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 5,972K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,634K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,835K shares , representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9PT by 12.76% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 3,197K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,104K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9PT by 24.43% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 2,895K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,197K shares , representing a decrease of 10.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9PT by 25.86% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 2,769K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,004K shares , representing a decrease of 8.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9PT by 29.36% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.