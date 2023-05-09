Needham Downgrades Green Dot - (GDOT)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Needham downgraded their outlook for Green Dot - (NYSE:GDOT) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Green Dot - is 20.84. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.00% from its latest reported closing price of 17.51.

The projected annual revenue for Green Dot - is 1,393MM, a decrease of 4.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Dot -. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDOT is 0.11%, an increase of 1.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 52,563K shares. The put/call ratio of GDOT is 4.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 5,294K shares representing 10.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,464K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,478K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDOT by 24.48% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,934K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares, representing an increase of 32.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDOT by 18.68% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,835K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255K shares, representing an increase of 31.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDOT by 19.20% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,813K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,973K shares, representing a decrease of 8.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDOT by 50.13% over the last quarter.

Green Dot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Green Dot Corporation is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to transforming the way people and businesses manage and move money, and making financial wellbeing and empowerment more accessible for all.

