Needham Downgrades Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH)

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2024, Needham downgraded their outlook for Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.91% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fathom Digital Manufacturing is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 36.91% from its latest reported closing price of 4.47.

The projected annual revenue for Fathom Digital Manufacturing is 189MM, an increase of 35.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fathom Digital Manufacturing. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FATH is 0.06%, an increase of 12.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.81% to 1,168K shares. The put/call ratio of FATH is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siguler Guff Advisers holds 832K shares representing 23.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CVA Family Office holds 110K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FATH by 36.16% over the last quarter.

Keebeck Wealth Management holds 103K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing a decrease of 10.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FATH by 33.34% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 50K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tuttle Tactical Management holds 47K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Fathom is one of the largest on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs of the largest and most innovative companies in the world. With more than 25 unique manufacturing processes and a national footprint with nearly 450,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity across 12 facilities, Fathom seamlessly blends in-house capabilities across plastic and metal additive technologies, CNC machining, injection molding & tooling, sheet metal fabrication, and design and engineering. With more than 35 years of industry experience, Fathom is at the forefront of the Industry 4.0 digital manufacturing revolution, serving clients in the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive and IOT sectors. Fathom's certifications include: ITAR Registered, ISO 9001:2015 Design Certified, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, AS9100:2016, and NIST 800-171.

