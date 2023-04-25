Needham Downgrades DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Needham downgraded their outlook for DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.13% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for DigitalOcean Holdings is 40.80. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 24.13% from its latest reported closing price of 32.87.

The projected annual revenue for DigitalOcean Holdings is 756MM, an increase of 31.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in DigitalOcean Holdings. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 5.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCN is 0.15%, a decrease of 60.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 59,926K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCN is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IA Venture Strategies Fund II holds 7,404K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,738K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,172K shares, representing a decrease of 15.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 51.72% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,461K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares, representing a decrease of 28.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 49.66% over the last quarter.

SKYY - First Trust Cloud Computing ETF holds 2,240K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,872K shares, representing a decrease of 28.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 37.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,918K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,440K shares, representing an increase of 24.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 13.41% over the last quarter.

DigitalOcean Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth.

