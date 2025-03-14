Needham Downgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (WBAG:XRAY)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Needham downgraded their outlook for DENTSPLY SIRONA (WBAG:XRAY) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 773 funds or institutions reporting positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 5.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRAY is 0.19%, an increase of 11.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 266,306K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 14,500K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,152K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 22.04% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 13,546K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,838K shares , representing an increase of 19.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 5.37% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,549K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,574K shares , representing an increase of 15.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 59.45% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 11,539K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,225K shares , representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 30.45% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,436K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

