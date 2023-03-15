Needham Downgrades CVENT (CVT)

On March 14, 2023, Needham downgraded their outlook for CVENT (NYSE:CVT) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.39% Downside

As of March 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for CVENT is $8.16. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.39% from its latest reported closing price of $8.36.

The projected annual revenue for CVENT is $747MM, an increase of 18.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.20.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Vista Equity Partners Management holds 397,745K shares representing 81.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 12,552K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zoom Video Communications holds 10,000K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,621K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,000K shares, representing a decrease of 16.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVT by 18.43% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,276K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,655K shares, representing a decrease of 16.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVT by 17.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVENT. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 8.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVT is 0.53%, a decrease of 8.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 475,393K shares. The put/call ratio of CVT is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cvent Holding Background Information

Cvent Holding Corp. is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,000 employees and nearly 21,000 customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences.

