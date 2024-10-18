Needham Downgrades Boston Scientific (WBAG:BSXC)

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, Needham downgraded their outlook for Boston Scientific (WBAG:BSXC) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Scientific. This is an increase of 134 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSXC is 0.50%, an increase of 0.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.33% to 1,508,302K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,448K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,132K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSXC by 10.09% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 37,959K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,948K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSXC by 9.18% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,733K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,918K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSXC by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 32,102K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,289K shares , representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSXC by 84.60% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 31,785K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,607K shares , representing a decrease of 46.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSXC by 21.10% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.