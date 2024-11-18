Needham Downgrades Biogen (LSE:0R1B)

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Needham downgraded their outlook for Biogen (LSE:0R1B) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.16% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Biogen is 268.09 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 192.09 GBX to a high of 359.46 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 67.16% from its latest reported closing price of 160.38 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Biogen is 9,573MM, a decrease of 0.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,773 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biogen. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R1B is 0.22%, an increase of 12.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 146,895K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 16,315K shares representing 11.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,338K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R1B by 15.20% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 15,347K shares representing 10.53% ownership of the company.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 9,155K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,154K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1B by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,131K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,166K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R1B by 88.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,102K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,715K shares , representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R1B by 94.34% over the last quarter.

