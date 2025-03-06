Needham Downgrades Beyond (LSE:0KDU)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Needham downgraded their outlook for Beyond (LSE:0KDU) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 139.07% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Beyond is 13.67 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 6.75 GBX to a high of 36.08 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 139.07% from its latest reported closing price of 5.72 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Beyond is 1,819MM, an increase of 30.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beyond. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 8.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KDU is 0.06%, an increase of 22.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.80% to 39,054K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toroso Investments holds 2,407K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares , representing an increase of 58.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KDU by 12.53% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 2,403K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares , representing an increase of 58.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KDU by 1.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,444K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,267K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares , representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KDU by 50.10% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,051K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares , representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KDU by 78.78% over the last quarter.

