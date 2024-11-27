News & Insights

Needham biotech analyst holds an analyst/industry conference call

November 27, 2024 — 02:45 pm EST

Biotech Analyst Blum, along with Dr. Santoro, Associate Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics at the Keck School of Medicine at USC, discuss the therapeutic landscape for Myasthenia Gravis (MG) and focus on recent clinical results from Cartesian Therapeutics (RNAC)’ Descartes-08 on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on December 2 at 11 am.

