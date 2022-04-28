Needed high-cost overhauls led Houston refinery closure plan -sources

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, April 28 (Reuters) - Needed high-cost overhauls led Lyondell Basell Industries LYB.N to plan the closure within 18 months of the Houston refinery it has owned for 37 years, two sources familiar with the company’s thinking said on Thursday.

One such overhaul is a needed rebuild of the reactor for the 90,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at the 263,776-bpd refinery, the sources said.

The reactor is the heart of the FCC, where a fine powder catalyst under high heat and pressure converts gas oil to unfinished gasoline.

The FCC was repaired following a 2020 fire, but a rebuild costing millions was in the planning stages as the unit was put in operation in 1952 and nearing the end of its operational life, the sources said.

Lyondell's decision came as part of a regular review of its businesses, spokesperson Chevalier Gray said.

“In September 2021, our company announced it would gauge market interest in the refinery including a possible sale,” Gray said.

“After our strategic review we determined that exiting the refining business by the end of next year is the best strategic and financial path forward."

This was Lyondell’s second attempt to sell the refinery.

Tudor Pickering Holt analyst Matthew Blair noted on Wednesday that the nation’s second-largest refiner, Valero Energy Corp VLO.N, “didn’t bite on the Lyondell Houston refinery, which likely would have come at an attractive headline price but would have required heavy capex to keep it competitive.”

Lyondell, which is one of world’s top 10 chemical producers, has viewed the refinery as unnecessary to supply its plants with feedstocks, as the refinery did when the company was only a regional producer.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Stephen Coates)

