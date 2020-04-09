US Markets

Need to plan for possibility of more Theodore Roosevelt-level coronavirus infections: Pentagon

Contributors
Idrees Ali Reuters
Phil Stewart Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

The U.S. military needs to plan for the possibility of more coronavirus infections on the level of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, a top general said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. military needs to plan for the possibility of more coronavirus infections on the level of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, a top general said on Thursday.

"I think it is not a good idea to think that the (Theodore Roosevelt) is a one of a kind issue... To think that it will never happen again, is not a good way to plan," Air Force General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reports at the Pentagon.

The number of positive cases on the ship is now 416, up from the 286 positive cases the Navy reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Idrees.Ali@thomsonreuters.com; 301-747-8263;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular