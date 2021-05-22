Need To Know: This Analyst Just Made A Substantial Cut To Their Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analyst seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the solitary analyst covering Franklin Wireless provided consensus estimates of US$129m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a stressful 39% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plunge 73% to US$0.53 in the same period. Previously, the analyst had been modelling revenues of US$214m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.74 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

NasdaqCM:FKWL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 22nd 2021

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analyst has cut their price target 43% to US$16.00.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 33% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 26% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.0% per year. It's pretty clear that Franklin Wireless' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately the analyst also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Franklin Wireless' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to next year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Franklin Wireless.

As you can see, the covering analyst clearly isn't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Franklin Wireless' financials, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 2 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

