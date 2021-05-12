Need To Know: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Trade Desk

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Non-Employee Director, Eric Paley, for US$3.1m worth of shares, at about US$880 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$514). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Trade Desk insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:TTD Insider Trading Volume May 12th 2021

I will like Trade Desk better if I see some big insider buys.

Insiders at Trade Desk Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Trade Desk. In total, Independent Non-Employee Director Eric Paley dumped US$3.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Trade Desk

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Trade Desk insiders own 10.0% of the company, worth about US$2.4b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Trade Desk Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Trade Desk stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Trade Desk is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Trade Desk. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Trade Desk you should be aware of.

But note: Trade Desk may not be the best stock to buy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

