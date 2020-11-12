Need To Know: The Consensus Just Cut Its Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) Estimates For 2021

Today is shaping up negative for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$30.23 reflecting a 13% rise in the past week. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Macquarie Infrastructure's twin analysts is for revenues of US$1.3b in 2021, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 11% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analysts forecasting US$1.17 in per-share earnings. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.92 in 2021. Thus, there's been a definite swing in sentiment, with the analysts making a considerable reduction to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time substantially upgrading EPS. It's almost as though the business is forecast to reduce its focus on growth to enhance profitability.

NYSE:MIC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2020

There was no real change to the average price target of US$34.50, with the lower revenue and higher earnings forecasts not expected to meaningfully impact the company's valuation over a longer timeframe. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Macquarie Infrastructure analyst has a price target of US$35.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$34.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 1.1% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 11% decline in revenue next year. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the wider industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 15% next year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Macquarie Infrastructure is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Macquarie Infrastructure after today.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

