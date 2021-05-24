Need To Know: The Consensus Just Cut Its Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Estimates For 2022

Market forces rained on the parade of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$79.35 reflecting a 13% rise in the past week. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

Following the latest downgrade, Lumentum Holdings' 16 analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$1.7b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$1.9b of revenue in 2022. The forecasts seem less optimistic overall, with the modest decline in revenue estimates in the latest consensus update.

The consensus price target fell 22% to US$90.06, with the analysts clearly less optimistic about Lumentum Holdings' valuation following this update. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Lumentum Holdings at US$111 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$80.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Lumentum Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 0.8% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 15% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 4.3% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Lumentum Holdings is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Lumentum Holdings next year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Lumentum Holdings after today.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Lumentum Holdings, including a weak balance sheet. Learn more, and discover the 2 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of Lumentum Holdings' Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

