Need To Know: The Consensus Just Cut Its FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Estimates For 2022

Today is shaping up negative for FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 11% to US$5.47 in the past 7 days. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the latest downgrade, the seven analysts covering FTC Solar provided consensus estimates of US$186m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a painful 21% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 24% to US$0.75. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$217m and losses of US$0.67 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqGM:FTCI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$5.93, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on FTC Solar, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$8.00 and the most bearish at US$2.50 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 37% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 7.0% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 11% per year. It's pretty clear that FTC Solar's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at FTC Solar. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of FTC Solar going forwards.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards FTC Solar, like dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other warning signs we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

