Need To Know: The Consensus Just Cut Its Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Estimates For 2021

The analysts covering Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

After the downgrade, the six analysts covering Epizyme are now predicting revenues of US$44m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 181% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to hold steady at around US$2.27. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$75m and losses of US$2.16 per share in 2021. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 7.6% to US$21.25, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Epizyme at US$36.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$10.00. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Epizyme's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 181% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 26% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Epizyme is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Epizyme. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Epizyme's future valuation. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Epizyme after today.

