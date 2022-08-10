Need To Know: The Consensus Just Cut Its Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Estimates For 2022

Today is shaping up negative for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following this downgrade, Berkeley Lights' seven analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$85m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to creep up to US$1.23. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$101m and losses of US$1.20 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqGS:BLI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 3.6% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 26% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.8% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Berkeley Lights is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Berkeley Lights. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Berkeley Lights after today.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Berkeley Lights analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

