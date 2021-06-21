Need To Know: ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

ServisFirst Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Independent Director Joseph Cashio was not the only time they sold ServisFirst Bancshares shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$58.26 per share in a -US$4.7m sale. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$64.87. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 12%of Joseph Cashio's holding.

Insiders in ServisFirst Bancshares didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SFBS Insider Trading Volume June 21st 2021

Insiders at ServisFirst Bancshares Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at ServisFirst Bancshares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$2.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of ServisFirst Bancshares

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. ServisFirst Bancshares insiders own about US$527m worth of shares (which is 15% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The ServisFirst Bancshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold ServisFirst Bancshares shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, ServisFirst Bancshares makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that ServisFirst Bancshares has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

