Need To Know: Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Ranpak Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder, Omar Asali, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$9.9m worth of shares at a price of US$19.79 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$21.23, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 18% of Omar Asali's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Omar Asali.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:PACK Insider Trading Volume June 14th 2021

Ranpak Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Ranpak Holdings. In total, Founder Omar Asali dumped US$9.9m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Ranpak Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Ranpak Holdings insiders own about US$72m worth of shares. That equates to 4.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ranpak Holdings Tell Us?

An insider sold Ranpak Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ranpak Holdings. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Ranpak Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

