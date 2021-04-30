Need To Know: Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Prosperity Bancshares

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Senior Chairman & CEO David Zalman bought US$431k worth of shares at a price of US$49.57 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$75.86. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 9.70k shares for US$480k. But they sold 7.73k shares for US$576k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Prosperity Bancshares than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:PB Insider Trading Volume April 30th 2021

Prosperity Bancshares Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Prosperity Bancshares. In total, insider George Fisk sold US$389k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Prosperity Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Prosperity Bancshares insiders own about US$292m worth of shares (which is 4.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Prosperity Bancshares Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Prosperity Bancshares makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Prosperity Bancshares has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

